Entertainment Security
Hypocrites: Size of “Mini Army” Oscars Used to Protect Stars Is Mindboggling
For years, leftists in Hollywood have mocked, talked down to and even demonized law-abiding American gun owners, and the National Rifle Association.
In the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the anti-gun hype from the media — and Hollywood in particular — reached a fever pitch.
The Oscar Awards were only a few short weeks after the horrible massacre, giving leftist celebrities a soapbox to lecture Americans across the country with their anti-gun, anti-Republican talking points. (Then again, it was a lot less viewers than they’d hoped — Oscar viewership hit an all time low this year.)
Good guys with guns protecting cultural elites…good for me, but not for thee. pic.twitter.com/dtuimOgnc4
— Chuck Holton (@rangerholton) March 5, 2018
“More than 500 officers will be on hand, many of them working overtime, to ensure the safety of the 90th Academy Awards, along with firefighters, police helicopters and agents from the FBI. Private security guards from Security Industry Specialists will work the inside of the theater,” Variety reported. – READ MORE