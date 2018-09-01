    True Pundit

    Politics

    HYPOCRITES: Democrats Try Mainstreaming Racist Preacher Farrakhan At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Prominent members of the Democratic Party showed they have no problem with racists as they tried mainstreaming the racist and anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, giving him a front-row seat.

    Take a look at the Democratic luminaries sitting next to him: one former Democratic president, one 1984 candidate for the presidency, and one media personality who has exhibited his own racism in the past:

    Farrakhan’s extensive history of racism includes calling Jews “bloodsuckers” and labeling Judaism a “gutter religion”; calling whites a “race of devils”; and saying of white people that they are “worthy to be hated.”- READ MORE

    Al Sharpton politicized Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday, using the televised event to take shots at President Donald Trump by claiming Trump does not know what respect means, coming just days after Sharpton couldn’t even spell “respect” correctly.

    “You know, the other Sunday on my show I misspelled respect,” Sharpton said. “And a lot of y’all corrected me. Now I want y’all to help me correct President Trump to teach him what it means.”- READ  MORE

    HYPOCRITES: Democrats Try Mainstreaming Racist Preacher Farrakhan At Aretha Franklin's Funeral
    HYPOCRITES: Democrats Try Mainstreaming Racist Preacher Farrakhan At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

    Prominent members of the Democratic Party showed they have no problem with racists as they tried mainstreaming the racist and anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, giving him a front-row seat.

    Daily Wire Daily Wire
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: