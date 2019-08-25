HYPOCRITE’S BALL: Woody Allen, Katie Couric, Chelsea Handler, George Stephanopolous Busted Partying At Epstein’s Mansion

Seeking to put a lid on a scandal showing little sign of abating, the Duke of York coyly referred yesterday to his ‘former association or friendship’ with Jeffrey Epstein.

Those who attended a glittering party in the Duke’s honour on December 2, 2010, in New York might be surprised at his choice of words.

Not least because it was thrown by convicted paedophile Epstein himself at his Upper East Side mansion, variously dubbed the House of Horror and the House of Depravity by the banker’s young victims.

As The Mail on Sunday revealed last weekend, it was at this mansion where Andrew came to the door to wave goodbye to Katherine Keating, daughter of former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating, on the afternoon of December 6.

Allen and his wife visited the mansion on more than one occasion during Andrew’s trip.

The December 2 dinner was held in the mansion’s second-floor dining room. TV anchor Katie Couric, once the highest-paid female presenter in the US, sat alongside comedian Chelsea Handler, a close friend of Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston. Also there was George Stephanopoulos, a former White House communications director under President Bill Clinton turned £15 million-a-year ABC News host.

The soiree is believed to have also been attended by Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of the disgraced media tycoon Robert Maxwell and Epstein's one-time girlfriend.