‘Hypocrite’: Gaetz Pulls Up Prank Call Audio of Schiff Saying He Would Take Dirt on Trump from Ukrainians (VIDEO)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) blasted House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) as a “hypocrite” — and he brought the receipts.

The Florida Republican got his shot in at Schiff via a Monday tweet, where he included the edited audio of a 2017 prank phone call between the House Intelligence chairman and Russian comedians posing as former Ukranian Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy.

In the call, the comedians offered Schiff supposed “recordings” of Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak and model Olga Buzova discussing “compromising material” about President Donald Trump.

The House Intelligence Committee chairman said that “obviously” he would “welcome the chance” to obtain copies of the recordings. – READ MORE