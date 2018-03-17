Hypocrisy: CNN Whines Trump Hiring Too Many Friendly Journalists (VIDEO)

The depths of CNN’s righteous indignation and hypocrisy showed no bounds Thursday night, as AC 360 host Anderson Cooper and reporter Randi “Kush” Kaye extensively bemoaned how Trump was bringing friendly journalist into his administration. “It’s a presidency that was essentially born on reality TV, and now the lines between reality and TV may be blurring even further,” Cooper opined regarding the hire of Larry Kudlow as the national economic adviser. But what about Obama’s legion of journalist staff?

Beyond the recent development of Kudlow, Kaye vigorously decried the hiring of a handful Fox News journalists into administration positions. “Former Fox anchor personality Heather Nauert left broadcasting not even a year ago to work as spokesperson for the State Department,” she chided. “With Rex Tillerson’s departure, Nauert was bumped up to fourth in line at the State Department despite having no prior experience in diplomatic affairs.”

Kaye also huffed about Trump reportedly looking to hire Fox News host and Iraq War veteran Pete Hegseth to the Department of Veteran Affairs. “Hegseth has no experience in either health care or management but is an Iraq war veteran,” she spat. “President Trump doesn’t just hire media types but consults them too. He’s dined recently with Fox News personalities Jesse Waters and Geraldo Rivera. Reportedly gossiping about policy and TV,” she added with disdain.

“The President once called Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle to discuss pulling out of the Paris climate agreement,” Kaye continued. “And it is widely known the President leans on Sean Hannity for advice. He not only consulted Hannity on the Iran nuclear deal, but Hannity had also reportedly advised the President to release a controversial GOP memo…”– READ MORE

