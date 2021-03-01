Hyatt Hotels fires back at Democrats demanding boycott of hotel chain for hosting CPAC

Hyatt Hotels responded to critics on Friday who demanded a boycott of the hotel chain over its decision to host the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida.

A spokesperson for Hyatt said Hyatt is committed to providing “a safe and inclusive environment” to “care for people so they can be their best.”

The statement further added that Hyatt believes in diversity of thought, which made hosting CPAC a no-brainer.

We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environment and we believe that the facilitation of gatherings is a central element of what we do as a hospitality company. We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours. Our own values support a culture that is characterized by empathy, respect and diversity of opinions and backgrounds, and we strive to bring this to light through what we do and how we engage with those in our care.

CPAC is typically hosted just outside of Washington, D.C., in National Harbor, Maryland. However, COVID-related restrictions forced conference organizers to relocate the annual event to Florida this year. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --