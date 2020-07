RBG HEALTH NEWS: more details on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being hospitalized with possible infection.

RBG HEALTH NEWS: more details on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being hospitalized with possible infection. pic.twitter.com/RuojZUiaW5 — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) July 14, 2020

This story is developing.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --