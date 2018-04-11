HUSH MONEY: FBI, Dem establishment among McCabe legal fund’s donors

The legal fund of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired March 16, attracted donations from a long list of Democratic operatives, mega-donors and the FBI, Fox News has learned.

The donors include an anti-Trump ex-FBI top official who defended James Comey, a congressional hopeful who received money from McCabe’s wife, an associate of former President Barack Obama and several Democratic mega-donors.

Michael Mason, a retired FBI executive assistant director and current chief security officer at Verizon, donated $500 to McCabe’s legal fund.

Mason is well known among the FBI and the Democratic establishment. He donated $1,000 to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, and his name was floated to succeed then-FBI Director Mueller in 2013.

LuAnn Bennett, a real estate executive who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2016 in Virginia, donated $500.

The former candidate is well connected to the McCabe family. Jill McCabe, wife of the fired FBI deputy, who herself ran for a seat in Congress, donated $1,250 to Bennett’s campaign in 2016.

Larry Grisolano is another name found among the donors to McCabe’s legal fund.

Grisolano is CEO of a political consulting company founded by Obama’s former senior adviser, David Axelrod.

The consulting firm worked closely with Obama in 2008 and 2012 and Grisolano served as director of paid media and opinion research of the both election campaigns. Many of the firm’s top stars ended up working in the Obama administration.

Ted Dintersmith, a philanthropist and a former venture capitalist, contributed $5,000 to McCabe. He is a known Democratic mega-donor who contributed $50,000 to Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential run.

He delivered the donation checks to the Obama campaign worth between $50,000 and $100,000.

Another Democratic mega-donor who donated $500 to McCabe’s legal fund is Jeremy Mindich, a managing partner of Scopia Capital.

Mindich has been donating to Democrats since 2004, and in the last presidential election he contributed nearly $1 million to Democratic groups — including $300,000 to the progressive MoveOn.org political action committee (PAC). – READ MORE

