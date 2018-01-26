Husband tells story of wife who visited him in dream as he was debating whether to pull her off life support after Vegas shooting

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The night of October first, Jovanna Calzadillas’s family, her husband, and parents were told to expect the worst.

At one point in the hospital in Las Vegas, her husband and mother discussed the possibility of taking her off life support.

But now months later 30-year-old Jovanna Calzadillas is ready to come home.

After nearly four months in hospitals, Jovanna still needs help with most aspects of life, but not with cracking jokes.

“I feel strong and positive, plus I get to boss my husband around.”

Joanna and her husband Frank were at the concert to celebrate his safe return from a deployment to the Middle East.

She was one of the first patients to arrive at the emergency room in Las Vegas — a bullet hit her in the head and lodged in her spinal cord.

Doctors asked Frank about donating her organs.

“I had a dream that Jovanna visited me and she hugged me and kissed me and told me everything was gonna be ok, and she walked away, and I called her mom and said we’re keeping Jovanna alive, she’s gonna be alright.” Watch the video above to hear Frank describe the miracle in his own words. – READ MORE

