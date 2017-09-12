Hurricane Jose’s path: What you should know

First there was Harvey. Next came Irma, followed later by Katia. Now – in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean – Hurricane Jose is waiting.

Jose has weakened to a Category 2 storm, but it is expected to linger over the Atlantic for the next several days, according to forecasters.

Jose is the fourth threatening hurricane to form over the Atlantic in the past few weeks.

Jose appears to have spared, for the most part, the Caribbean islands hardest hit by Irma last week, but it still has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. Here’s what you should know. – READ MORE