Hurricane Dorian spares Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘pedophile island’

Hurricane Dorian spared Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile getaway in the Caribbean as it swept through the US Virgin Islands on its path toward the US mainland.

Epstein’s retreat, a slice of land in the Virgin Islands, was threatened by the worst of the storm on Wednesday, the Miami Herald reported.

The island, where the multimillionaire financier allegedly trafficked underage girls and entertained politicians and celebrities, was raided by the FBI earlier this month in connection with their probe of Epstein.

Epstein killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell Aug. 10 after he was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

The island was positioned in the path of the storm’s “dirty side,” the right side of the hurricane that packs the more ferocious winds, according to the Herald. – READ MORE