Huntington Beach Joins Revolt, to Sue CA over ‘Sanctuary State’ Law

Huntington Beach’s City Council voted on Monday evening to sue California over its SB 54 “sanctuary state” law, becoming the latest Orange County city to join the anti-sanctuary revolt.

The City Council voted 6-1 to sue California over SB 54 (“The California Values Act”), which prevents local authorities from honoring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers.

According to the Los Angeles Times, City Attorney Michael Gates said Huntington Beach will be the first city to challenge SB 54 in court. He reportedly added that he will file the lawsuit this week and hopes that “other cities in California follow our lead.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Mike Posey and Council Member Erik Peterson put the item on the agenda, with Posey saying that California’s sanctuary laws “all represent a threat to public safety” and the city needed to “seek relief” from the “constitutional overreach.”- READ MORE

