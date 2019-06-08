Hunter whose giraffe photo went viral says she’s ‘absolutely’ still hunting: ‘I am proud of that giraffe’

A woman whose hunting photo of a giraffe went viral last year said that despite her shock at the backlash to the photos, she continues to hunt and remains proud of her hobby.

Tess Thompson Talley, from Kentucky, spoke with CBS on Friday about the giraffe she hunted in South Africa in 2017, that ended up going viral last year when pictures of her hunt were posted online.

Trophy hunting is a legal practice in a number of African countries, including South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“It’s a hobby, it’s something that I love to do,” Talley told the network.

AMERICAN HUNTER’S IMAGES OF HER BLACK GIRAFFE ‘TROPHY KILL’ SPARK OUTRAGE

“I am proud to hunt,” she added. “And I am proud of that giraffe.” – READ MORE