Hunter Insists He Has No Knowledge Of Dropping His Laptop Off For Repair But Has Never Addressed This Key Piece Of Evidence

Hunter Biden said in three interviews that have aired in the last week that he has no knowledge of dropping his laptop off at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019 and that he doesn’t know if the computer is his.

But Biden has not addressed the authenticity of a repair quote from the shop that contains what appears to be his signature, along with his phone number and email address, agreeing to allow the shop to attempt to move data from three Macbook Pros to a store server.

Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, did not return numerous emails, phone calls and text messages from the Daily Caller News Foundation in October asking whether the signed quote was a forgery.

Biden was not asked about the signed quote during recent interviews on CBS News, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “WTF With Marc Maron,” despite claiming in each of the interviews that he had no idea whether the laptop was his.

Biden denied that he dropped off the laptop at the repair shop during his interview with CBS News.

“You didn’t drop off a laptop to be repaired in Delaware?” CBS reporter Tracy Smith asked Biden.

“No,” Biden responded. “Not that I remember.”

Smith did not ask Biden about the signed quote or whether the signature on the document was authentic.

NEW: @MikeEmanuelFox obtains photo showing an alleged Hunter Biden signature on paperwork for the computer repair shop pic.twitter.com/LMBkiXmCer — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 19, 2020

If the signed quote, which was first reported by the New York Post, is a forgery, it would point to the possibility that the contents of the drive were obtained from a hack or other illegal means.

A cybersecurity expert told the DCNF in October that the metadata contained within a key email on the drive that lied at the heart of the Post’s expose is unquestionably authentic.

A cybersecurity firm commissioned by the Daily Mail analyzed a copy of the drive and determined its contents were authentic and contained no indication of tampering, the outlet reported Thursday.

“There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was Russian intelligence,” Biden said during his CBS interview. “It could be that it was stolen from me.”

Biden said on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday that he doesn’t know whether the laptop is his and said the matter was “absolutely a red herring.”

“I’m absolutely within my rights to question anything that comes from the desk of Rudy Giuliani,” Biden said. “So, I don’t know, is the answer.”

The owner of the repair shop, John Mac Isaac, said the customer who dropped off the laptop for repair never came back to retrieve it. The signed repair quote that appears to contain Biden’s signature states that equipment left with the shop “after 90 days of notification of completed service will be treated as abandoned.”

Mac Issac later alerted the FBI about the existence of the laptop after it went unclaimed. Before federal authorities seized the computer, he provided a copy of the laptop’s hard drive to a lawyer for former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani then provided a copy of the laptop’s hard drive to the DCNF, the Post and other news outlets.