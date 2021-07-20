Hunter Biden’s Prosecutor Rejected Legal Actions That Would’ve Revealed Investigation During Election

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss decided against taking certain legal actions — like issuing search warrants and grand jury subpoenas — that would have alerted the American public to the fact that then-Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was under federal criminal investigation during the 2020 presidential election campaign.

Politico reports that the investigation reached a point last summer, months before Election Day, where investigators could have made moves that would have ultimately alerted the public to the fact that Joe Biden’s son was under criminal investigation, but Weiss decided against that.

Politico reports: Weiss, however, decided to delay taking any actions that were likely to make the existence of the Hunter Biden probe public. Concerns about affecting the presidential election loomed large when Weiss entertained arguments about advancing the probe, according to the person involved in the discussions. No matter what he did, the decision was sure to come under scrutiny for signs of politicization.

“It was a close call,” a source told Politico. “That case has way more credibility now.” Other sources said the fact that the investigation is still ongoing is a sign that Weiss is conducting a thorough investigation. They point to what they say is a history of going after politicians on both sides of the aisle, including people connected to the Biden world. – READ MORE

