Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Is No Longer Representing Him in Paternity Case

The lawyer representing Hunter Biden in his paternity case abruptly withdrew on Monday while his client blew off the hearing, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Biden, 49, was not in the second-floor courtroom in Batesville, Arkansas, when his attorney, former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel. quit.

But Lunden Roberts, 28, the woman who claims the son of former Vice President Joe Biden fathered her child, was seen for the first time since filing her paternity suit, sitting in the front row of the spectators’ gallery wearing three-inch black heels.

Biden is said to have met Roberts when she was working as a stripper in a “gentlemen’s club” in Washington, D.C.

In the hearing, Judge Don McSpadden said he would need at least three years of Biden’s tax returns before he could reach a decision on monetary support for the child, whose sex has not been revealed.

Earlier this week, DailyMail.com revealed Biden filed a request to seal all financial records to spare himself public "embarrassment" amid claims of "significant debts."