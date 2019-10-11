Hunter Biden’s Chinese Firm Invested in Company Blacklisted by U.S.

Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), a private equity firm bankrolled by the Chinese government that is tied to Hunter Biden, invested in a company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. government.

Fox News reported on Wednesday that BHR owns a stake in Megvii Technology, a Chinese technology company that designs image recognition and deep-learning software. Megvii, whose technology is in line with China’s efforts to use facial recognition systems to boost its civilian surveillance capacities, is also partially backed by the Chinese tech giant Alibaba.

The company, which plans to launch its initial public offering sometime later this year, was blacklisted by the Trump administration earlier this week on the grounds that its technology had been used by the Chinese government to repress the Muslim minorities in the country’s Xinjiang Uighur region. The Commerce Department said that Megvii is one of 28 Chinese companies that will be banned from doing business in the U.S. because of such conduct.

The Trump administration said in denouncing the decision: Specifically, these entities have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in . – READ MORE