Hunter Biden Still Active in Chinese-Sponsored Investment Fund

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter continues to play an active role in a Chinese-sponsored investment fund, according to ABC News.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden confirmed to ABC News that Biden remains in his position despite questions about his role at a Chinese investment fund.

Hunter Biden traveled to China with his father in 2013, and his firm formed a $1.5 billion joint venture with the Chinese government called Bohai Harvest RST. Hunter serves on the board of the company.