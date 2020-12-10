Hunter Biden Says He’s Being Investigated For Possible Tax Crimes

Federal prosecutors in Delaware are investigating Hunter Biden for potential tax crimes, he said in a statement issued Wednesday through his father’s presidential transition team.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Biden said in the statement.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

The Biden transition team issued a statement saying that the president-elect “is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Hunter Biden has come under scrutiny over his business dealings in China and Ukraine.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported last year that the IRS placed a $112,000 tax lien against Biden’s property in 2015 over unpaid taxes.

A report released by the Senate Finance and Senate Homeland Security Committees on Sept. 23, detailed millions of dollars in wire payments to Biden and his business partners that were flagged for possible criminal activity.

The Republicans who released the report said that the payments posed “criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns.”

The owner of a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, released documents in October that he claimed were from a laptop that Biden dropped off at his store in April 2019. A copy of the laptop’s hard drive includes thousands of Biden’s personal and business emails.

The shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, told media outlets that he provided the Biden laptop to the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware in December 2019. He provided a copy of the hardware with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in September 2020.

A person reached by phone at the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware declined comment.

Biden’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

