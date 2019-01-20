Hunter Biden on his affair with brother Beau’s widow: ‘Love people and find a way to love yourself’

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, said that his father counseled him not to worry about hurting the family’s “public profile” when it came to his private life, which includes divorcing his wife and engaging in an affair with his late brother Beau’s widow, Hallie.

“Even though my life has been played out in the media, because I am a Biden, my father never once suggested that the family’s public profile should be my priority. The priority has always been clear for my dad, as it is, now, for me: Never run from a struggle. Love people and find a way to love yourself,” Hunter Biden, 48, said in a letter to Vanity Fair.

The younger Biden’s letter was in response to a magazine profile of the former vice president, a top contender for the potential 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The article noted Hunter’s ugly 2017 divorce from his wife, Kathleen, following 23 years of marriage and three children as a potential image problem for the family.

Kathleen initiated the break-up, citing irreconcilable differences in a D.C. Court filing. She claimed in divorce papers that he had spent “extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills.”

Hunter was discharged from the Navy Reserve, where he had been working as a public affairs officer, in 2014 after he tested positive for cocaine. In response to Kathleen’s filing, Hunter’s lawyers demanded that she furnish any letters, emails, or other messages “between you and any person that you had a romantic or sexual relationship with other than your husband during the marriage.” – READ MORE