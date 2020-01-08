Hunter Biden linked to identity theft of his dead brother by investigator in paternity suit

Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, was linked in court documents with alleged identity theft of his deceased brother Beau Biden.

The claims were made by a private investigator acting as a third-party intervener in the paternity lawsuit against Hunter Biden. He is accused of fathering a child with an exotic dancer he met in Washington, D.C.

The investigator said that evidence obtained by police pointed to the fraudulent use of identification in order to hide the admission of Hunter Biden into an Arizona rehabilitation facility under his dead brother’s name.

The claims arise from suspicious items reported to police that were discovered in a Hertz rental car in October 2018.

"A bag containing the suspicious items, a cellular telephone (Apple) belonging to Shauna Stanglr, who is also known as Puma St. Angel, and a Delaware attorney general badge belonging to Hunter Biden's deceased brother Joseph R. Beau Biden III were provided to the police officer," the filing said.