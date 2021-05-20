Hunter Biden-Linked Legislative Group Has Partnered for Years With a Chinese Propaganda Front

A nonprofit group backed by some of America’s biggest companies and linked to Hunter Biden works closely with a Chinese Communist Party front group accused of trying to influence state and local policymakers.

Since 2015, the State Legislative Leaders Foundation has partnered with the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, a Communist Party-affiliated propaganda organization. In 2010, a foundation adviser facilitated Hunter Biden’s first business trip to China.

U.S. officials have voiced concerns about the Chinese People’s Association, saying that Beijing uses it to influence the West. The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission said in a 2018 report that the association performs intelligence and propaganda functions for the CCP. Last year, the State Department pulled out of a national governors’ convention because of the group’s involvement in the event. Then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that the association sought to “malignly influence” local leaders.

The State Legislative Leaders Foundation is funded by nearly 70 major companies and industry groups, including Facebook, Google, Comcast, and Apple. It hosts forums for leaders in statehouses across the country. The group also hosts summits for legislators and major corporations, both domestic and international.

Founded in 1972, the foundation’s first foray into China was in 2009 at a summit arranged by Michael Lin and James Bulger. The two businessmen would later join Hunter Biden at a private equity firm that brokered a controversial deal to sell a U.S. auto parts maker to a Chinese government-linked aviation company.

The foundation has developed extensive contacts in both the United States and China. Last week, its president Stephen Lakis gave a keynote speech at a summit for some of the top think tanks in the United States. The summit was hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association, another CCP-linked front organization that has Chinese People’s Association members on its board. Officials with the Chinese government, state-controlled media outlets, and Beijing’s main foreign-language propaganda agency spoke at the event. – READ MORE

