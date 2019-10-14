Hunter Biden Leaves China Board as Trump Attacks Hit Home

Hunter Biden is walking away from the board of a Chinese-backed private equity company as part of a public pledge to disavow all foreign work if his father, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, gains the presidency in 2020.

Joe Biden’s second son made his move after a month of pushing by U.S. President Donald Trump who has publicly highlighted the perceived – and real – conflicts of interest represented by Biden’s work in Asia.

A statement released on his behalf by his legal counsel George Mesires said his relationship with the management company of a private equity fund that’s backed by Chinese state-owned entities will end within weeks.

The 49-year-old doesn’t state whether he will be divesting from BHR (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company. The company was set up in 2013 to invest Chinese capital outside of China.

Instead the young Biden pledged he wouldn’t work for any foreign-owned companies or serve on their boards during a potential Biden administration. – READ MORE