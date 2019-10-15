Hunter Biden: I Had ‘As Much Knowledge As Anyone Else’ on Board of Ukraine Gas Company (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden pointed to his experience on the board of Amtrak to justify his position on the board of a Ukrainian gas giant, despite not having “extensive knowledge” of natural gas or Ukraine.

In an interview that aired on Tuesday, he also admitted to ABC News anchor Amy Robach that he most likely would not have been on the board if he were not the son of Joe Biden, then the vice president of the United States.

“You didn’t have any extensive knowledge about natural gas or Ukraine itself,” Robach told Biden in an interview on Good Morning America.

“No, but I think I had as much knowledge as anyone else on that board, if not more,” Biden said. – READ MORE