Hunter Biden Founded a Now-Defunct Record Production Company in 2018

Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden, cofounded a record production company in 2018 that recently defaulted on its mortgage payments and went into foreclosure on its studio, state records show.

The company, Biden Enterprise LLC, which claims to work with rising hip hop and country artists, was registered in a Las Vegas suburb and listed Robert Hunter Biden and Michael Elisaldez as directors.

Elisaldez, a 42-year-old Californian who described Hunter Biden as a “good friend” in social media posts, boasted about working with singers and songwriters, including Instagram model and influencer Kristen Strout and former Family Matters star Darius McCrary. Elisaldez also posted videos of himself riding on private jets, hanging out with bikini models, and ordering bottle service at Las Vegas nightclubs.

“You have to live for your work. Don’t know how to stop can’t stop. The world can’t see us coming. Hoody mobbing. This ain’t a game we live for this music $h!t,” wrote Elsaldez in one Instagram post, adding the hashtag “#bidenenterprise.” – READ MORE

