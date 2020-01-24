Hunter Biden failed to turn over financial info in child support lawsuit, could be held in contempt

Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, failed to submit financial and other information to the court in his child support lawsuit, and now is due in court to explain why he should not be held in contempt, according to Page Six.

Biden, 49, is being sued by Lunden Roberts, a former Washington D.C., stripper with whom he fathered a now-17-month-old child. Biden is currently married to another woman, who is pregnant.

After initially denying that Roberts’ child was his, Biden has been forced to concede that he is the father after a DNA test, and was ordered by a judge to disclose his sources of income, business ownership, and tax returns, among other documents.

“The defendant continues to act as though he has no respect for this court and its orders … or the needs of his child for support,” Roberts’ attorneys wrote. – READ MORE