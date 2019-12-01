Hunter Biden demands financial records be kept secret in child support suit: report

Hunter Biden filed a protective order this week in an effort to seal his financial records from being released publicly — amid his fears that the information would be used “maliciously” by the media and cause him public “embarrassment,” according to a report.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son filed the motion in Arkansas on Wednesday as part of an ongoing child support suit, according to the Daily Mail. His attorneys claim the details would be used by the media, considering his high public profile, to cause him “undue prejudice, annoyance, embarrassment, and/or oppression.”

“The likelihood that private records will be used in an inappropriate or malicious manner for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with these proceedings is exceedingly high and should not be tolerated by the court,” the filing reads.

“Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the parties involved in this matter, it is in the interest of justice and necessary for a Protective Order to be in place,” Biden’s attorney says.

An earlier court filing in the case alleged that DNA tests confirm with “scientific certainty” that Hunter is the biological father of a child whose mother he denied having sex with.

A paternity suit filed by Lunden Alexis Roberts was first filed on May 28 when she alleged that she and Hunter Biden “were in a relationship” and that “Baby Doe” was born in August 2018 “as a result of that relationship,” according to reports by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. – READ MORE