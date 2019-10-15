Hunter Biden Admits He Got High-Paying Jobs Because ‘I’m The Son Of The Vice President’ (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden on Tuesday said he did nothing wrong when he served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, but acknowledged that he likely got high-paying positions on such boards because “I’m the son of the vice president of the United States.”

In his first public statements since the scandal exploded in Washington, Biden told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that it was “poor judgment” on his part to hold the job, which reportedly paid him $50,000 a month. Biden made hundreds of thousands of dollars through his employment with Burisma, the largest private gas company in Ukraine — despite having no real qualifications for the job.

“If your last name wasn’t Biden, do you think you would have been asked to be on the board or Burisma?” ABC News’ Amy Robach asked.

“I don’t know, I don’t know, probably not,” Biden said. “It is impossible for me to be on any of the boards that I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the United States.”

He went further, saying, “I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden.” – READ MORE