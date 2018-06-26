Hunted Fugitive Who Threatened to Put a Bullet In Trump’s Head Slips Right Through Supposed Fed ‘Dragnet;’ Last Spotted Visiting His Own House (Video)

Fugitive Shawn Christy has been hunted by federal agents for over a week, after threatening to put a bullet in President Trump’s head.

The feds publicized a sweeping dragnet to try and capture the Pennsylvania man, touting the manhunt on local and national television.

But both the FBI and U.S. Marshals and Secret Service missed Christy on Saturday night when he visited his parent’s house and chatted up his dad.

Yes, Christy stopped into his own house for a visit on Saturday.

And he has been shopping at the local Dollar General store for days, according to his father.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1