Hungry North Korean soldiers are being given leave to find food, report says
Soldiers in North Korea’s army are being given months off at a time to scrounge around fields to find food, according to a new report that describes the dire state of the reclusive country’s food rations.
A photo purportedly showing North Korean soldiers rummaging through a corn field was published recently on Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that covers the North through a network of informants.
[Photo] Soldiers granted leave to find foodhttps://t.co/TwXA3F7bUe #NorthKorea #DailyNK #InsideNorthKorea #Korea pic.twitter.com/85C12dfdCF
— Daily NK (@The_Daily_NK) January 2, 2018
“The officers know better than anyone that they must feed their soldiers in order to maintain morale, and that rations of cornmeal with very few calories only serve to instill disillusionment among them,” a source from the northern Ryanggang Province told the website.
Other sources said many residents have been “expressing pity about the situation” and officers in Ryanggang Province have been “giving soldiers 2 to 3 months leave to gather food.” – READ MORE
