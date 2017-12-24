Hungary Slams ‘Breathtaking Arrogance’ of U.S. State Department’s ‘Liberal Cabal’

The Hungarian government has slammed the “Obama-era State Department elite” for doing “grave harm to Hungarian-U.S. relations”, which will take years to repair.

Dr Zoltán Kovács, Hungary’s Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, made the remarksafter former Deputy State Secretary Thomas Melia gave an interview to Hungarian weekly Heti Világgazdagság, in which the American claimed Hungary has been going in “the wrong direction” since Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s conservative government came to power in 2010.

“We are just as frustrated as many Hungarians that the government has made the country less democratic, silencing critics, be it NGOs, journalists or others,” alleged Melia.

“He apparently missed the irony in his making this claim while giving an interview with an opposition-leaning magazine that happens to be one of the mostly widely read weeklies in the country,” Kovács observed acidly. – READ MORE

