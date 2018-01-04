Hungary: ‘The Left-Liberal World Has Had Its Day’

The left-wing, pro-mass migration world has had its day as it is impossible to talk about reality “with pointless political correctness that leads nowhere”, according to Hungary’s government spokesman.

Speaking ahead of the New Year, Zoltán Kovács told news portal PestiSrácok.hu that “reality has finally broken through the wall of silence and nonsense, and is beginning to reveal itself” across the European Union (EU).

“Thanks to Hungary and the Hungarian government – among others – we have managed to dismantle the wall which hides reality from the sight of European public opinion. In this, we have had an undeniable role.

“We were the first to start to talk about the crisis. By doing so, we achieved a great deal; we have yet plenty to do, but time is on our side,” the government spokesman said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *