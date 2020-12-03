Hungarians on ‘Soros Puppet’ George Clooney: ‘Imbecile’ Who Couldn’t Find Their Country on Map

Hungarian politicians and conservative journalists slammed George Clooney as an “imbecile” who could not find their country on a map after he suggested the country’s prime minister spreads “anger and hate”, according to reports.

Speaking ahead of the release of a new post-apocalyptic film on Netflix, Clooney, 59, had said that “We weren’t in the middle of a pandemic when , but there were still all these other elements, these elements of how much hate and anger all of us are experiencing in this moment of history, all over the world,” adding: “Go to Bolsonaro in Brazil, or Orbán in Hungary. Look around: lots of anger and hate. takes place in 2049. If you played it out this could very well be what our reality is if that kind of hate is allowed to fester.”

The remarks were poorly received in Hungary, where Orbán’s anti-mass migration and multiculturalism Fidesz party enjoys huge public support, with Hungarian politicians branding the actor an “imbecile” and, according to The Times, suggesting he “could not find Hungary on a map, even with technological help.”

Hungarian Prime Minister: ‘Soros Is One of the Most Corrupt People in the World’ https://t.co/H8XbYGRHGt — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 21, 2020

The Hungarian government’s official spokesmen were slightly more tactful, with Tamas Menczer, of the country’s foreign ministry, saying Clooney should be respected as an actor but that his words on Hungarian politics were “foolish” and “nobody should treat him like a global political oracle.” – READ MORE

