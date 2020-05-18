Hundreds Rally for Trump in Florida Boat Parade: ‘You Can’t Ignore the Support for Trump’

Hundreds showed support for President Trump in a massive boat parade along the Intracoastal Waterway in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

Trump supporters flocked to the Intracoastal Waterway — venturing from the Jacksonville inlet to the Palm Valley Bridge — to express support for the president

One of the attendees told Breitbart News that as many as 400 boats participated in the event, which kicked off with the national anthem. Others were standing on banks to demonstrate their support. Photos show participants waving American flags, as well as Trump 2020 flags.

“You can’t ignore the support for Trump,” a Jacksonville resident who participated in the event told Breitbart News, adding that the turnout gives her faith. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --