Hundreds pay tribute to slain California officer Ronil Singh who was gunned down after stopping an illegal immigrant

Hundreds of cops packed a California church Saturday in final salute to police officer Ronil Singh who was killed the day after Christmas when he stopped an illegal immigrant suspected of driving drunk.

Ronil Singh, 33, a member of the Newman Police Department, was eulogized as a dedicated cop and a loving husband and father who grew up in his native Fiji watching cop dramas on TV and dreaming of being a police officer in the U.S.

“He told me he came to this country with one purpose that one purpose was to become a police officer,” tearful Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said during his eulogy.

The funeral service at CrossPoint Community Church in Modesto began with a moment of silence and bagpipers playing “Amazing Grace.” Singh’s casket stood at the foot of the altar draped by an American flag. Richardson and the others who spoke stood at a podium with Singh’s photo.

Richardson said those who had offered him their condolences included people Singh had arrested on the street.

“He found a way to arrest people and put a smile on their face,” the chief said. – READ MORE