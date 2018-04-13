True Pundit

Politics

Hundreds of Students Participate in Pro-Life Walkout — But Media Doesn’t Seem to Care

Posted on by
Share:

Hundreds of students across the United States walked out of their classrooms Wednesday to protest abortion, but where was the press coverage?

Certainly, it wasn’t nearly as widespread as the March for Our Lives in late March, but it could have garnered at least some mainstream media attention.

This week, students in more than 350 pro-life groups across the country walked out to protest and pray for 17 minutes, honoring “the 10 children who will violently die during that time at a Planned Parenthood abortion facility,” the pro-life group Live Action reported.

Brandon Gillespie, a student at Rocklin High School in California, planned the nationwide demonstration in March “to honor all the lives of aborted babies.” At the time, Gillespie said he wanted to organize the protest to determine “if there really is a double standard and what will come of that.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Hundreds of Students Participate in Pro-Life Walkout — But Media Doesn't Seem to Care
Hundreds of Students Participate in Pro-Life Walkout — But Media Doesn't Seem to Care

“I really was not surprised.”

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: