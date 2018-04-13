Hundreds of Students Participate in Pro-Life Walkout — But Media Doesn’t Seem to Care

Hundreds of students across the United States walked out of their classrooms Wednesday to protest abortion, but where was the press coverage?

Certainly, it wasn’t nearly as widespread as the March for Our Lives in late March, but it could have garnered at least some mainstream media attention.

This week, students in more than 350 pro-life groups across the country walked out to protest and pray for 17 minutes, honoring “the 10 children who will violently die during that time at a Planned Parenthood abortion facility,” the pro-life group Live Action reported.

So proud of the more than 60 students who participated in the #ProLifeWalkout from my high school. We are the #ProLifeGeneration. @Students4LifeHQ pic.twitter.com/qgmN88lFlh — Blake Barclay (@blakebarclayusa) April 11, 2018

Proud to stand with Morality High School students during their time of silence for the their classmates lost to abortion and women hurt at during the #ProLifeWalkout! pic.twitter.com/CJekGhuGFr — Bethany Janzen (@BethanySFLA) April 11, 2018

Today we shall see if there is wall-to-wall coverage of the thousands who will speak up for the human dignity of preborn children. #ProLifeWalkout pic.twitter.com/onKlk5ZUXX — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) April 11, 2018

Brandon Gillespie, a student at Rocklin High School in California, planned the nationwide demonstration in March “to honor all the lives of aborted babies.” At the time, Gillespie said he wanted to organize the protest to determine “if there really is a double standard and what will come of that.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1