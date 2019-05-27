Hundreds of strangers attend Korean War vet’s funeral on Memorial Day weekend: ‘The right thing to do’

A public call for mourners to attend the Ohio funeral of an unaccompanied 90-year-old Korean War veteran Saturday resulted in an overwhelming response.

“It being Memorial Day weekend it was the right thing to do to come up and honor his life,” Suzanne Koehne told Fox 19. She attended the funeral in Cincinnati after driving nearly 100 miles to get there from Louisville, Kentucky.

An estimated 400 strangers, like Koehne, showed up to pay final respects to Army veteran Hezekiah Perkins whose only family, a daughter, couldn’t make it because of poor health, Fox 19 and other media reported.

“My heart just told me you got to come and see this man off for serving his country,” Kevin Moneace, of Hamilton, Ohio, told Fox 19. – read more