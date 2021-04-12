Hundreds Of Sheriffs Call On Biden To Finish Trump’s Border Wall, Stop ‘Gangs, Guns, Dangerous Drugs’ Entering U.S.

Hundreds of sheriffs from dozens of states sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday pushing him to solve the ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border.

The letter, signed by 275 sheriffs from 39 states, warns of dangerous repercussions to allowing the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S. to continue. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) reported taking a record number of 172,331 people into custody in March for entering the country illegally.

“America’s Sheriffs are deeply troubled about the dangerous impacts your administration’s border policies are having on our citizens, legal residents and communities,” says the letter, released by the Federation for American Immigration Reform. “You must act now before our nation’s public safety resources are overwhelmed with the criminal side effects of unchecked illegal immigration, including transnational gangs, guns, dangerous drugs and human trafficking.”

“As this situation continues to evolve, more families will be exposed to the violence associated with drug trafficking and transnational gangs,” the letter continues. “More parents will suffer the loss of their children, not because they were irresponsible, but because of exposure to criminal illegal alien violence caused by the reckless and irresponsible policies of your administration.”

“In a myriad of ways, you and your administration are encouraging and sanctioning lawlessness and the victimization of the people of the United States of America, all in the name of mass illegal immigration,” it says. – READ MORE

