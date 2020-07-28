Hundreds of Delegates Vow to Vote Against Democratic Party’s Platform If It Does Not Back ‘Medicare for All’

Hundreds of delegates, many who support Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — who previously sought the Democratic Party’s nomination in the 2020 presidential election — are pushing the Democratic platform to support “Medicare for All.”

Over 360 delegates signed a petition, started by the Nevada delegation to the Democratic National Convention, to urge the Democratic Party to back “Medicare for All” or else they would vote against the Democratic platform in the 2020 election, according to Politico.

The petition claims the Democratic Party and its platform have “failed, to date, to incorporate a clear and progressive platform plank for Medicare-For-All for adoption by the 2020 National Convention.”

“Be it resolved that we, the undersigned delegates to the Democratic National Convention, pledge to vote against any 2020 Platform that does not include a universal, single-payer, Medicare-For-All, platform plank,” the petition reads.

Chair of the convention’s Nevada delegation, who is helping in leading the petition, Judith Whitmer told Politico, “This pandemic has shown us that our private health insurance system does not work for the American people.” – READ MORE

