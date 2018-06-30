True Pundit

Politics

Hundreds of Angry Women Arrested Protesting Trump Enforcing Border Law

Posted on by
Share:

Hundreds of women are being arrested in the Hart Senate office building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, The Daily Caller News Foundation has confirmed.

Female activists descended upon the Senate office building to protest the Trump administration’s family separation policy and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The Trump administration announced June 18 that it would continue to separate children from their parents who immigrated to the U.S. illegally.

Under former President Barack Obama, immigrant children were put into separate holding facilities from their parents. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Hundreds of Angry Women Arrested Protesting Trump Enforcing Border Law
Hundreds of Angry Women Arrested Protesting Trump Enforcing Border Law

The women were wrapped in a foil blanket.

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: