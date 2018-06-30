Hundreds of Angry Women Arrested Protesting Trump Enforcing Border Law

Hundreds of women are being arrested in the Hart Senate office building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, The Daily Caller News Foundation has confirmed.

Female activists descended upon the Senate office building to protest the Trump administration’s family separation policy and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

630 women in foil blankets are being arrested in Hart Office building now as they chant “Abolish ICE” and demand an end to family detention. #WOMENDISOBEY pic.twitter.com/k3J1lmqIPA — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 28, 2018

The Trump administration announced June 18 that it would continue to separate children from their parents who immigrated to the U.S. illegally.

Under former President Barack Obama, immigrant children were put into separate holding facilities from their parents. – READ MORE

