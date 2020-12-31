Humbugged: NBA Christmas Day Ratings Tank ‘Massively’

The NBA put its best and shiniest presents under the tree of the American television viewer on Christmas Day and America said, no thanks.

The NBA, which uses Christmas Day to showcase their best games and talent to jumpstart their season, had their gifts returned by viewers who were less than enthused.

According to DEADLINE Hollywood:

The National Basketball Association’s day-long celebration of sports led the demos, scoring a 1.1 and 3.74 million total audience for its hours-long programming for ABC and ESPN. That’s the good news – the bad news is that’s down massively from past performances. In a season where the NBA is trying to lure back fans who were turned off by last season’s overt politics and the less-stimulating bubble version of the sport, it shows there’s a lot of ground to make up.

ShowBuzz Daily reports that viewership for the Lakers-Mavs game peaked at 3.959 million. As a point of comparison, last year’s Christmas Day headlining matchup between the Lakers and Clippers averaged just under seven million.- READ MORE

