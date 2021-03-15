Human Trafficking, Fentanyl, and a ‘Parallel Government’ at the Border

Reports from the border indicate a crisis is looming. Yesterday, the Department of Homeland Security asked for volunteers from senior staff to support border agents, warning they expect high numbers of border crossings to continue for months. ICE has asked officers to deploy as soon as this weekend. A record number of unaccompanied minors have also arrived. Internal memos show 3,500 children were waiting in border control stations in addition to the 8,500 already housed in HHS shelters awaiting placement. Yes, this means the Biden administration has children in the “cages” the Obama administration built.

While these flows at the border are a significant concern, a pressing question is who is profiting and how it increases their power. According to Jaeson Jones, retired captain of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, the beneficiaries are cartels. He now runs an organization called Tripwires and Triggers that seeks to bring media attention to the border risks that do not receive sufficient coverage.

It was never about the human trafficking that was taking over at our border. Or the human smuggling issue. Fentanyl pouring into the country which we knew was going to be a killer. But there is also the fact that the cartels themselves had gone through a quantum leap and change from originally organized crime into what we see now as a parallel government.

In his description, it is clear that these are not unsophisticated gangs that may operate in a territory but don’t control it. They are disciplined, militarized, transnational organizations that wield power over local and national governments to the south of our border. Cartels are not just a U.S.-Mexico problem. Sinaloa is in 54 nations globally, and Carte Jalisco in over 48 countries.

Cartels control the entire 2,000 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border. They have strong links to China to procure the raw materials required to manufacture crystal meth and fentanyl to traffic into the United States. Their ties go so deep with China that there is intermarriage between them. One cartel has hired chemists to find a formulation of fentanyl that has precursors readily available in Mexico to diversify their supply chain.- READ MORE

