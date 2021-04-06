Human Smugglers Use Facebook to Advertise ‘100 Percent Safe’ U.S. Border Crossings

Facebook appears to allow human smugglers to advertise their services with false promises of “100 percent safety” and easy travel.

NBC News reported multiple Facebook posts reportedly found on the social media platform offering “Travel to Mexico to the United States. Costs $8,000. 100 percent safe.” The article states human smugglers are openly advertising their services and are making false claims about the journey.

“Cross through Matamoros. You walk one hour, after in automobile until you arrive to your relative,” one of the posts cited by NBC News states. NBC does not offer links to or screenshots of the alleged advertisements.

Breitbart Texas also found posts on Facebook offering “guide” services claiming to be safe.

Account Cruzo gente para los estados unidos posts multiple offers on Facebook promising safe passage from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, to McAllen, Texas, and beyond.- READ MORE

