Human Rights Campaign call Vice President Pence ‘one of the greatest threats to equality’

The Human Rights Campaign launched a campaign Thursday to highlight Vice President Pence’s record on issues important to the LGBTQ community, calling him “one of the greatest threats to equality in the history of our movement.”

The gay rights organization argues Pence has taken advantage of the chaos of the Trump administration to amass “enormous power” under the radar.

“He has become not only the most powerful vice president in history, but also the least scrutinized,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “No more.”

Joel Goldstein, an expert on the vice presidency at the Saint Louis University School of Law, agrees that Pence has received relatively little scrutiny — a combination of “Pence being very careful and Trump keeping the spotlight on himself.”

While Pence’s overall level of influence is difficult to discern, Goldstein said, Pence has “probably exercised some influence on issues that are of concern to the social conservative segment of the Republican Party, the Religious Right.” – READ MORE

