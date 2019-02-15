HUH? Arkansas Swears In All-Female ‘Boy Scout’ Troop

The Boy Scouts of America have become so “inclusive” that they have basically become the Girl Scouts.

An all-female troop of ten attended a ceremony on Tuesday to be sworn-in as Boy Scouts in Arkansas.

According to Texarkana Gazette, the ten girls of Troop 19, ranging from 11-17 years old, were sworn-in alongside Boy Scouts of Troop 17 at a Methodist church in Bryant, Arkansas. “The group became the first all-girls troop chartered by the Quapaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The Quapaw Area Council is the largest council in the state, representing 39 counties in central and northeast Arkansas,” reported the paper.

Although there is already a space for females at the Girl Scouts, the Boy Scouts have been hit with declining numbers and pressure from the political Left to open their troops up to females. Girls were “fully incorporated” into the Boy Scouts ranks as of February 1, according to The Chronicle.

Apparently, all-female Boy Scout troops are trending in Arkansas: "All-girls troops have formed in Conway, White Hall and Cabot since the Bryant troop's induction, and the council plans to add 10 or 12 more all-girls troops in the next month, according to Marcal Young, Scouts executive and CEO of the Quapaw Area Council."