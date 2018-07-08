‘HUGS, NOT BULLETS’: Mexico’s New President Reveals Plan To Stop Drug Cartels

On Friday, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico’s newly-elected president, revealed his new plan to combat Mexico’s drug war which includes legalizing drugs, instituting gun control, and reducing punishment for criminals.

Olga Sanchez, Lopez Obrador’s proposed interior minister, told Reuters about the new administration’s “transitional justice” plan to stop Mexico’s deadly drug cartels which will involve “leniency for those who admit guilt, truth commissions to investigate atrocities and the granting of reparations for some victims.”

“Not only will it be amnesty, it will be a law to reduce jail time,” Sanchez told Reuters. “We will propose decriminalization, create truth commissions, we will attack the causes of poverty, we will give scholarships to the youth and we will work in the field to get them out of the drug situation.”

“Abrazos, no balazos” — or “hugs, not bullets” — was a campaign slogan championed by Lopez Obrador during his presidential run. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1