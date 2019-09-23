Huge University Holds White Privilege Workshop. Only 9 Students Show Up.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte — home to 30,000 students — held a white privilege workshop last week.

Only nine students showed up.

The event was titled “White Consciousness Conversations for Students,” and on the UNC page, organizers said it was for “students only.”

“Understanding the meaning and implications of whiteness and engaging in anti-racist practice is crucial in creating racial equity. This space is for all undergraduate and graduate students at UNC Charlotte who are interested in engaging in conversations to assist in their understanding of how racism is perpetuated individually, culturally, and systemically. This space is intended to be group-based, meaning we would love for participants to attend all sessions. Join in conversation with IEE staff as we work toward racial equity,” the page said. – READ MORE