HUGE: Judge Orders Forensic Audit of Dominion Voting Machines in Michigan

The Trump campaign is celebrating a huge legal victory after Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer said he would allow investigators to conduct a forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines used on Election Day in Antrim County, Michigan.

“Our team is going to be able to go in this morning at about 8:30 and will be there for about eight hours to conduct that forensic examination and we’ll have the results in about 48 hours, and that’ll tell us a lot about these machines,” Trump election attorney Jenna Ellis told Fox News.

Michigan judge allows forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines pic.twitter.com/P4uQ8KreSL — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) December 6, 2020

Rudy Giuliani called the order a “big win” for honest elections, though the legal challenge is actually not related to the presidential election. – READ MORE

