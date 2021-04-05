“Huge Breach” – Personal Data Of 533 Million Facebook Users Leaked Online

Personal information of over 533 million Facebook users was leaked on a low-level hacking forum, according to Business Insider. Facebook users from 106 countries, including more than 32 million users in the US, 11 million in the UK, and 6 million in India, had their Facebook IDs, full names, phone numbers, locations, birthdates, bios, and in some cases, email addresses, leaked online.

Insider journalists examined the leaked data and confirmed several Facebook users’ data matched up with the leaked data on the list.

Insider reviewed a sample of the leaked data and verified several records by matching known Facebook users’ phone numbers with the IDs listed in the data set. We also verified records by testing email addresses from the data set in Facebook’s password reset feature, which can be used to partially reveal a user’s phone number. -Insider

Alon Gal, CTO of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, has been one of the first to post about the leak. – READ MORE

