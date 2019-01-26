HuffPost Laying Off Staff After $4.6 Billion Verizon Media Write-Down

On Thursday, 20 employees with The Huffington Post were given pink slips just one day after Verizon Media (parent company) decided to cut 7% of its staff.

“About 750 Verizon Media employees were expected to lose their jobs,” reports HuffPo. “That announcement came more than a month after Verizon took a $4.6 billion write-down on HuffPost’s parent company, Oath (now called Verizon Media), which includes AOL, Yahoo and HuffPost.”

“HuffPost unionized with the Writers Guild of America, East in 2017,” the report continued. “A spokesman for the union said at least 15 members had lost their jobs. Two full teams ― the opinion and health sections ― were eliminated.”